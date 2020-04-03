The US Marine Corps. USA Post a video showing AH-1Z's air-to-air missile capability – Defense Blog

The US Marine Corps. USA He has launched images showing the air-to-air missile capability of the AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter.

A few months ago, the US Marine Corps. USA He demonstrated the power of the Viper attack helicopter through the "Viper Storm,quot; exercise that was conducted at the Pendleton Camp of the Marine Corps Air Station.

The Viper Storm exercise was conducted in Southern California on December 11, 2019. Attack helicopters flew from two separate locations, one on the coast and one inland, and attacked simulated enemy targets posing threats from peers. and close to peers capable of denying naval and joint forces Freedom of navigation is essential for maritime control and for improving flexibility at the operational level.

A feature of the exercises was the demonstration of the AH-1Z's little-known ability to attack drones, other helicopters, and even fixed-wing combat aircraft.

The 12 Vipers employed AGM-114 Hellfire air-to-ground and AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-ground missiles, emphasizing the versatility the Viper offers. With wings longer than its predecessor AH-1W Super Cobra, the Viper can carry a combination of up to 2 Sidewinders, 16 Joint Air-to-Ground Missiles (JAGMs) or Hellfires, auxiliary fuel tanks, and up to 76 rockets with various fusion options, including the newest Advanced Precision Weapons System (APKWS) laser-guided rocket. This allows the platform to adapt to any mission, be it related to the sea, land or air.

The AH-1Z Viper is more deadly and surviving than its predecessor largely due to modernization of ammunition, sensor and communication equipment. For example, you can carry the JAGM, which will replace the Hellfire missile. The JAGM is a precision-guided, aviation-launched, multi-sensor ammunition for use against high-value ground and naval targets. Provides accuracy points and shoot-and-forget targets day or night, regardless of the weather.

The AH-1Z's glass cockpit provides pilots with superior situational awareness, and the improved Target Sight system has an incredible range that allows the Viper to detect and attack targets from distances previously not possible for marine attack helicopters.