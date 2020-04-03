The stars of & # 39; The Conners & # 39; get a raise each to return to season 3

A B C

John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson have finally settled the settlements on their paychecks for the third installment in the 'Roseanne' spin-off series.

Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, John Goodman Y Lecy Goranson have obtained new contracts for "Roseanne" cleave "The Conners", before the third season of the hit show.

The second season of the hit comedy, which premiered in 2018, is currently airing in the US. And a third run is expected to come in now that co-stars' wages have been sorted.

Gilbert, Goodman and Metcalf will add "small bumps" to their reported paychecks, according to Deadline, while Gorenson has gotten a raise higher than his original rate of $ 165,000 (£ 204,000) per episode.

When talks about a third season began in January, producer Tom Werner told Deadline: "We are very happy with the performance of the show … and I'm sure the network will resume it for another year … My sense is that there is a lot of enthusiasm about what we are doing. "

"The Conners" was released after a season of the revamped "Roseanne," which was canceled after the show's creator and star, Roseanne Barr, was accused of racism for uploading an inadvisable post on social media about one of the main advisers to former US leader Barack Obama.