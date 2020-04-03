The star of & # 39; The Flash & # 39; played the young Barry Allen, was 16 years old – Deadline

Logan Williams, who played a young Barry Allen on the CW hit The flash and also appeared in the Hallmark drama, When he calls the heart, died Thursday at age 16. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Canada's Tri-City News quoted Williams' mother Marlyse Williams as "absolutely devastated" by her death.

The flash Star Grant Gustin, adult Barry Allen in the CW series, posted a photo of Williams with Jesse L. Martin taken during the 2014 pilot episode.

"I was so impressed not only by Logan's talent but by his professionalism on set," wrote Gustin. "My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what I am sure is an unimaginably difficult time for them." Keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and difficult time for all of us. Sending love to everyone. "

Williams appeared as young Allen in eight episodes. It was last seen in the second season. The man who saved the central city episode.