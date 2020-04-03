The star of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge reject wedding due to coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTMLcf3b3e11ecd0c809edeb3fa6d148df6c75%

Fortunately, the delay does not negatively affect your relationship, as the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star He assures everyone that they are & # 39; still committed & # 39 ;.

Coronavirus outbreak has affected Vicki Gunvalson Y Steve LodgeThe wedding plan. "The Real Housewives of Orange County"Star and her fiancé were supposed to run away this month, but the couple decided to disconnect the nuptials due to the crisis.

In an interview with HollywoodLife.com on Thursday, April 2, Bravo's personality shared: "No. We are not doing anything. I told him there was no wedding. We are not doing anything." However, the delay did not negatively affect their relationship, as Vicki said during the interview on Instagram Live that "they are still engaged."

"We are still getting married," the 58-year-old television star continued, though he admitted he was not "rushing down the hall right now. There is much more I have to do." do what it's like to keep this business and my staff who aren't here right now. "

Vicki later spoke about how time passes during self-isolation. "I said I would never do a podcast because I really didn't understand who would listen to a podcast because I work all day and the last thing I'm going to do is listen to a podcast," he said. "This podcast is a whole new world for me, so I think I've done six right now. We have a couple in the bank. I just launched today: Terra and Debra Newell [who inspired the true crime series" Dirty John & # 39;] ".

Steve asked the question in April 2019 after dating the star for about 3 years. Thinking about how Steve proposed to the founder of Coto Insurance, a source said at the time: "He made him a romantic meal at home and then asked the question on Monday night." The source added that Vicki was "shocked" when she knelt on one knee, but her sons and sons might not be as surprised by the news as she had warned them. "He received all the blessings from his children and his children before doing so," the source said.

Vicki then took to Instagram to deliver the happy news. Posting a photo of herself and her new fiance, Vicki showed off her engagement ring featuring a set of giant diamonds in a gold band. She captioned the image, "I said & # 39; YES & # 39 ;. # Engaged #happy #mylove."