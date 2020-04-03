The Paul Scholes myth: England's race was not wasted by Sven Goran Eriksson | Football news

%MINIFYHTML31fd38944a8b9f988f561f11fbb209c211% %MINIFYHTML31fd38944a8b9f988f561f11fbb209c212%





Paul Scholes' deployment by Sven Goran Eriksson remains subject to debate

When Sven Goran Eriksson recently participated in Monday Night Football and named Paul Scholes left midfield in his best team in England, his longtime critics were ready to come back for him. Sixteen years after Scholes's apparently forced retirement, had the Swede still learned nothing? It is no wonder that his England team never won anything.

The idea that Scholes was the unfortunate victim of Eriksson's star system is something that has only grown in revelation since he was asked to play "out of position,quot; at Euro 2004. The player's decision to withdraw from international football afterwards The tournament, coupled with his own late-career revival, has proven to be fertile ground for that narrative.

Scholes of Manchester, as Zinedine Zidane memorably referred to him in calling the United midfielder the greatest of his generation, was someone whose subtle gifts were unappreciated in his own land. Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard scored more goals, but there is more to it than that, as midfield icons Xavi and Andrea Pirlo were happy to explain.

Add Scholes longevity and the story finally morphed into something it wasn't. This was a man who was still playing in a Champions League final seven years after leaving his career in England. Nine years later, he was champion of the Premier League once again. And all while operating as a deep game player, making Eriksson's dilemma seem like nothing like that.

Why hadn't Scholes been deployed to the base of a 4-2-3-1 formation? By then, that system was ubiquitous in England and beyond. There was no need for a big debate over Lampard and Gerrard, both of whom could have played as attacking midfielders with Scholes behind them as part of a world-class midfield trio whose strengths complemented each other.

Except this is the fulfillment of the worst guy's wish because he plays with dates in a way that Eriksson could never. Scholes as a starting midfielder? That might be the way he is reminded of it in the mind's eye and history has, of course, shown that he could thrive there, but that was not his game at the time. Even Sir Alex Ferguson did not use it there until much later.

In fact, for much of the narrow period of time from Eriksson taking over as manager of England in 2001 until Scholes' international retirement in 2004, Scholes moved further forward. The arrival of Juan Sebastián Verón, possibly the preeminent and profound game player in European football at the time, saw Ferguson adjust his system in search of greater glory.

The truth is that Eriksson's candy was not quite like that. Gerrard would become a marauding midfielder, but he was very familiar with the role of midfielder at that stage in his career, being used there to good effect in England's famous 5-1 victory over Germany in Munich in 2001. Playing Scholes of – instead of on the left, the left made much more sense.

"He came in," said Eriksson Monday night football. "He didn't always stay as winger. He went in and helped and got the ball. It wasn't a big problem for Paul."

That coincides with the opinion expressed by Scholes himself when discussing his career in England with former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville in Gary Neville's Soccerbox.

"It was never a problem for me," said Scholes. "I always felt quite comfortable there. I thought it was a position where it was difficult for the opposition to get up. It has never come from me that I ended my career in England because I was playing on the left because I had been doing for United that same season. and do it well and score goals. "

Eriksson tried to find the best way to accommodate his star midfielders.

Even if Eriksson had tried to find a different solution, perhaps playing against Scholes, Gerrard and Lampard in midfield three, it would have required a change to a 4-2-3-1 formation that would have caused problems for other parts of the team. Problems for two players that were even more important to England at the time: David Beckham and Michael Owen.

Here too, history has played its part in warping the plot. Beckham has been designed by some as the best celebrity footballer, more clothesline than work horse, but much of the criticism he received was unwarranted and has resulted in an underestimation of his abilities. No one who played with him doubted his credentials.

Beckham was the best ball cruiser on the planet and at the peak of his powers during this period of Eriksson's reign. Second after Luis Figo at the 2001 FIFA World Player of the Year Awards, all but one of his 17 goals in England were scored under Eriksson and being pushed further in a 4-2-3-1 would not have played for nothing to its strengths. .

Such a formation would not have been as helpful to Owen, the other star player on the England team at the time. As with Beckham, though for slightly different reasons, the Owen legend has waned over the years. Injuries robbed him of his best qualities later in his career, while his reputation has also suffered due to his media profile.

Neither Liverpool nor Manchester United supporters are in a hurry to claim Owen as theirs, but the truth is that their 2001 Ballon d'Or victory was well earned. Scored a 'hat-trick' in the victory over Germany and he was the man of the match in the FA Cup final and the European Super Cup that year. Emile Heskey was with him every time.

Owen was much more effective with a teammate up front than as a lone striker and, whatever revisionism was, such was his excellence for England at the time that it would have been foolish to commit him or Beckham to better accommodate others.

Consider the drama of the game of Greece. That day is remembered for Beckham's free kick that saved a draw and led England to the 2002 World Cup. What is forgotten is that Scholes struggled. "It was just terrible," he later recalled. "Definitely the worst thing I've ever played on an England jersey. I started badly and got worse. I don't know why."

Scholes in action for England against Brazil at the 2002 World Cup

The report in the guardian wrote about him "playing as if his feet were tied,quot; and that the 2001/02 season was indeed difficult for the player. Even the most prosaic BBC He spoke of his form "well below his normally excellent standards,quot; at the time.

It was also a notable campaign for a brief fight with Ferguson when he refused to play in a League Cup tie and was fined. Simply put, Eriksson's first full season as England coach coincided with one of Scholes' worst as a Manchester United player. "No manager in England left me, even when I should have, especially Sven," he has since admitted.

Despite his fall in form, Scholes started midfield at the 2002 World Cup with Gerrard injured and Lampard has yet to fully emerge as the star he would become. In collaboration with club teammate Nicky Butt, a revelation in the starting role, no one can claim that Scholes was misused in that tournament. It was only at Euro 2004 that he was forced to the left.

Scholes scored his final goal for England against Croatia at Euro 2004

By then, as Scholes explained, that was also his position for his club, and with Wayne Rooney close at hand, 4-4-2 was now the obvious fit. If the teen hadn't been injured early in England's 2-2 draw with hosts Portugal in the quarterfinals, perhaps glory would have beckoned. Instead, there was more shooting agony. More disappointment.

That was as good as it was for England with Eriksson. For Scholes, it was the end of his international journey. Eriksson tried to persuade him to reconsider and perhaps the real pity here is that he did not, because the answer was to show up not long after.

Paul Scholes' goal against Croatia at Euro 2004 was his first appearance in 31 appearances in England, a career that weighed on his mind.

While Gerrard would break the 20-goal mark in three of the next five seasons and Lampard notably, average That number for Chelsea in each of the next seven years, Scholes transitioned to a different type of midfielder. The following season was the last in which he reached double goals. Ferguson led him down another path.

"I think my career in England could have been better if the pressure had not been on me to score goals in every game," Scholes told Neville.

"That was the same with United until I hit 29 or 30 and the manager just said, 'It's not just about goals now, you can sit back and control the game.' That's when I had to change my game. and I think if someone had said the same with England, things could have been different. "

The important phrase to keep in mind is until I got to 29 or 30. Scholes retired from international soccer at age 29. Eriksson and England never saw that version of Scholes. It is a pity. But it is not the managerial madness that some people would make believe.