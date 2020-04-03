The MixtapE! Features Troye Sivan, Lindsay Lohan, and more new music.

New Music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.

Essentially it's a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and new faces drop their latest deals for everyone to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of ear candy. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, to be honest, there are usually some stinky ones, too.)

As a result, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Another week less, folks. And as we begin the transition from work mode to weekend mode, all while staying in place, thanks to continued social distancing measures that call for everyone to stay home in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, no There is nothing like a good soundtrack to help us forget about the world, our responsibilities, and most importantly, our concerns, even for a few short minutes. With that in mind, we have listened to (almost) all the new music the week has to offer and have returned with our picks for the best of the best. So get ready to dance it. Enjoy and, as always, stay safe.