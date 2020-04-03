The MixtapE! Features Troye Sivan, Lindsay Lohan, and more new music.

Getty Images / E! Illustration
New Music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.
Essentially it's a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and new faces drop their latest deals for everyone to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of ear candy. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, to be honest, there are usually some stinky ones, too.)
As a result, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Another week less, folks. And as we begin the transition from work mode to weekend mode, all while staying in place, thanks to continued social distancing measures that call for everyone to stay home in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, no There is nothing like a good soundtrack to help us forget about the world, our responsibilities, and most importantly, our concerns, even for a few short minutes. With that in mind, we have listened to (almost) all the new music the week has to offer and have returned with our picks for the best of the best. So get ready to dance it. Enjoy and, as always, stay safe.
Troye Sivan – "Take home,quot;:
For his first solo release since the fall of his impressive 2018 album Flowering, Troye linked with the Swedish producer Oscar Gorres for this melancholic little bit of synth-pop that finds him questioning everything he's been chasing for the past few years. Whether it's just once or the precursor to a bigger project, the song shows continued growth from our favorite Australian pop star. It is a coup de grace. And that detour to the club-ready house in the outro? That's it.
Lindsay Lohan – "Back to me,quot;:
For those of us who have been waiting for the hope of a return of the pop star who gave us the gem that is "Rumors,quot;, this is the day we have been waiting for. In his first single in 12 years, LiLo offers absolute service. With lyrics embracing the rocky path he has traveled in recent years as he celebrates a return to form and his signature smoky voice largely intact, the cool electro-pop track is an absolute vibe. (And yes, we can hardly believe we are writing this. 2020 is wild, you guys.)
Duck – "Toosie Slide,quot;:
If this latest single from The 6 God is not up for the TiK ToK challenge when you read this, then something is very wrong.
Empress of – "Empty,quot;:
I am your empress of, the Los Angeles-based artist's third album Lorely RodriguezToday, it is remarkable, a cathartic exploration of anguish prepared for the dance floor. Seriously, good luck not to get lost in the beat while listening. And while the lyrics to this featured song are certainly emotional, the magnificent island-influenced production is so surprising that you'll hardly notice you're in your feelings until it's too late.
Purity ring – "I like the devil,quot;:
It's been five long years since the darkly ethereal Canadian synth-pop duo released a new album, and MATRIXOutside today, it was worth the wait. This featured song, which vocalist Megan James He told Apple Music that "the role of femininity and how it has traditionally been viewed, and how I think it is beautiful, but also really screwed up and dark,quot; is simply stunning, a powerful reminder of the unique qualities that make the band truly one of a kind.
Kiana Ledé With. Ari Lennox – "Chocolate,quot;:
At last, KIKI, the debut album by the growing R,amp;B singer has arrived. More than 17 tracks, its silky vocal performance, and confessional lyrics highlight why the release has been eagerly awaited by those of us. This collaboration with Ari, a sensual and happy ode to lovers of those who cannot get enough, is a real moment. A complete frame of mind.
Thomas Rhett With. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin Y Keith Urban – "Be a light,quot;:
Thomas calls some of his famous friends for this inspiring and inspiring song that he can do a lot of good now that he is in the world. "I wrote & # 39; Be A Light & # 39; last year as a way to process the negativity and sadness I was seeing in the world," he said in a press release announcing the song. "Now, as I sit at home with my family on my thirtieth birthday, we are in the midst of a global pandemic that affects all humans on earth, while our city of Nashville is still recovering from the devastating tornadoes that destroyed great part of our city less than a month ago. But, among the remains, we are reunited in a way that I never dreamed possible. I knew in my heart that it was time to share this message with the world and our community. The voices who Joining me in this song are some of the brightest lights I know. I hope this song serves as a reminder that we are all in this together. " In addition, all proceeds from the track will be donated to the MusiCares Relief Fund COVID-19.
Isaac Dunbar – "comme des garçons (like the boys)":
Isaac continues to demonstrate why he earned a spot on our list of the 15 Next Generation Pop Stars Worth Discovering Now. In this incredibly catchy release, the weird child prodigy offers a hymn for all the kids who have never fit in and never really wanted to. An uplifting message of self-acceptance that also slaps? We have no choice but to stay.
Sam hunt – "Sinning with you,quot;:
Finally, the long-awaited follow-up to MontevalloSam's debut album from 2014 is here. And this sweet featured song proves that South side maybe the six-year wait was worth it. Mixing the strumming of an acoustic guitar with a more rhythmic rhythm, the production intelligently reflects the lyrical exploration of a man who reevaluates the traditional values instilled in him since the birth of the church against a love that is undoubtedly sacred. The song may have been released before the album earlier this year, but it's absolutely the one that should be repeated this weekend.
CNCO Y Natti natasha – "Sweetness,quot;:
This collaboration between the Latin pop pop band and the Dominican singer is a happy song that will help you get closer to the beach since you cannot go to it. Just turn it on, close your eyes and let it take you.
Bonus Tracks:
Diana Gordon – "Sad Boys,quot;: After surprising with the lead single "Rollin,quot;, Diana released her eight-song EP. Wasted Youth. Everything is great, but this song, dedicated to his attraction to a very specific type of bad boy, stands out early.
Bazzi – "Renee & # 39; s Song,quot;: This latest sample from the singer-songwriter's second album is remarkably romantic, dedicated to his titular girlfriend on her second anniversary. Very worthy of fainting.
ONEWE With. Hwa sa – "Q,quot;: Korean alternative rock band teams up with MAMAMOO member for this soft rock-R & B song that sets them apart from many of the other bands in the crowded K-pop space.
Joshua Bassett – "Common sense,quot;: the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star offers a sweet and heartfelt ballad with her debut single, a home run on her first bat.
Kllo – "Still Here,quot;: The Melbourne duo returns for the lead single from their upcoming sophomore studio album Maybe we could, a moving dance floor that will make you dance through tears.
Happy listening!
