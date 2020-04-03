The Ikea store operator buys a startup to promote virtual home decoration tools – Latest news

The Ingka Group, which owns the majority of IKEA stores worldwide, has purchased Geomagical Labs so that it can use the technology of the American startup to give customers more options when testing furniture in a virtual version of their homes.

Ingka Group, which operates in 30 markets around the world, said it would integrate the U.S. firm's artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its website and an app that began rolling out in 2019.

"The company's artificial intelligence applications make it easy for consumers to capture and decorate 3D photorealistic representations of their home spaces in minutes, anywhere, with everyday smartphones," said Ingka.

IKEA launched an augmented reality app in 2017 where customers can already test IKEA furniture in their home.

Using Geomagical Lab technology, the new shopping application will also allow users to move around or even throw their own furniture in the virtual environment.

Ingka, who declined to say what she paid for the American company, bought the online odd job platform TaskRabbit in 2017.

The latest acquisition is part of a broader shift to more digital services and smaller stores within the city in an effort to adapt to rapidly changing shopping habits.

