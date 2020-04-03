The Fremont robbery suspect leads officers in a multi-city chase in a moving truck; Police K9 ends chase – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLc5c20abf27e933b247a54649675c857911% %MINIFYHTMLc5c20abf27e933b247a54649675c857912%

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – A robbery suspect driving a stolen box truck led Fremont police in a chase through several neighboring cities until he crashed, fled, and was arrested with the help of a K9 officer.

Fremont police said they were contacted Wednesday by a Fremont resident who had burglarized his home the day before and told officers that he had found the suspicious vehicle, a large Penske box truck, parked at Mission Valley Shopping Plaza.

A check of the license plate indicated that the truck had been stolen in Union City, and investigators determined that the same vehicle was suspected in a series of thefts throughout Fremont, police said.

When the patrol officers arrived and attempted a police arrest, the truck fled and chased them through Fremont, Union City, Hayward and San Leandro, where the truck finally collided with another driver on Bancroft Avenue. and Juana Ave., according to the police.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and the suspect, identified as Andrew Beck, 34, fled on foot, police said. Beck, described by police as a Fremont passerby, was promptly detained by a Fremont K9 Police officer.

Beck was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, beatings and escapes, evasion of serious crimes and resistance to arrest. He was taken to the hospital for injuries by the K9 officer and was due to be booked into the Santa Rita prison after his discharge.

Police said Beck is currently on probation and has a long criminal record for various property crimes, drug violations, and gun violations.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Fremont Police Detective M. Stone at [email protected] or to call the Investigation Unit at 510-790-6900. You can leave anonymous suggestions at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5788118 or send a text message with your suggestion by writing TIP FREMONTPD followed by your short message to 888777.