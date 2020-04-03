The former star of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Vicki Gunvalson postpones the wedding

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson postponed her wedding to Steve Lodge due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are not doing anything. I told him there was no wedding. We are not doing anything," Vicki told Up News Info.

Vicki clarified that the couple is still engaged: "But we were going to get married in April and try to reunite as many of our six children and all that."

She says she doesn't have a wedding date in mind yet. "We are still getting married, but she says no," they are rushing down the hall right now. "She added:" There is much more I have to do than it is to maintain this business and my staff who is not here now, " he explained.

Vicki announced her departure from the show in January, and her announcement was quickly followed by Tamra Judge.

Vicki had promised not to return to the program unless she was readmitted as a housewife. They didn't offer him an orange for the next season, so he decided to walk.