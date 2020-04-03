The former star of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Vicki Gunvalson postpones the wedding

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson postponed her wedding to Steve Lodge due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are not doing anything. I told him there was no wedding. We are not doing anything," Vicki told Up News Info.

Vicki clarified that the couple is still engaged: "But we were going to get married in April and try to reunite as many of our six children and all that."

