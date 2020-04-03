The Flash Star Logan Williams dead at 16

A rising star in Hollywood passed away at age 16.
Actor Logan Williams died unexpectedly on Thursday April 3, her mother confirmed to a British Columbia-based publication The Tri-City News.
The teenager first gained recognition in The flash, where he portrayed a younger version of the title character, Barry Allen. Williams' other television credits included When he calls the heart, Supernatural Y Whispers.
Grant Gustin He was one of the many former co-stars who remembered Logan on social media.
"I only heard the devastating news that Logan Williams passed away suddenly,quot; The flash Star captioned an image of the two on set. "This image was at the beginning of the filming of The flash pilot episode in 2014. I was impressed not only by Logan's talent but also his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what I am sure is an unimaginably difficult time for them. Keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and difficult time for all of us. Sending love to everyone. "
Actor John Wesley Shipp He tweeted, "Sick from learning of Logan Williams' death at age 16. He was 100% committed to playing the young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we passed that part of the story. Love and compassion for family and friends of Logan in your pain. "
When he calls the heart star Erin Krakow further Logan recalled as a "beautiful, warm, silly and talented young man. He could always make us laugh. He was just 17 years old and had what I am sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him."
Actor Mitchell kummen He tweeted, "My friend Logan Williams passed away yesterday. I'm more than sad! Proud to play Big Brother Dude … You were a great talent. Sending love to your mother."
Logan's mother told him The Tri-City News that his family is "absolutely devastated,quot; by his death, and is currently unable to cry together due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"With his talent and beautiful appearance, Logan had the potential to be a great star," he said.
The cause of death has not yet been made public.
