The Flash Star Logan Williams dead at 16

A rising star in Hollywood passed away at age 16.

Actor Logan Williams died unexpectedly on Thursday April 3, her mother confirmed to a British Columbia-based publication The Tri-City News.

The teenager first gained recognition in The flash, where he portrayed a younger version of the title character, Barry Allen. Williams' other television credits included When he calls the heart, Supernatural Y Whispers.

Grant Gustin He was one of the many former co-stars who remembered Logan on social media.

"I only heard the devastating news that Logan Williams passed away suddenly,quot; The flash Star captioned an image of the two on set. "This image was at the beginning of the filming of The flash pilot episode in 2014. I was impressed not only by Logan's talent but also his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what I am sure is an unimaginably difficult time for them. Keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and difficult time for all of us. Sending love to everyone. "