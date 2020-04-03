The exotic Joe & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; do you have a coronavirus?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

The Tiger King star Joe Exotic was reportedly transferred from coronavirus isolation to a prison medical center.

According to documents obtained by The New York Post, Exotic has been transferred to the Forth Worth Federal Medical Center operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The former big cat owner is currently serving a 22-year sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin. He and Baskin had a rivalry, which lasted for years and eventually bankrupted Exotic.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here