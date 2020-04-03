The exotic Joe & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; do you have a coronavirus?

The Tiger King star Joe Exotic was reportedly transferred from coronavirus isolation to a prison medical center.

According to documents obtained by The New York Post, Exotic has been transferred to the Forth Worth Federal Medical Center operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The former big cat owner is currently serving a 22-year sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin. He and Baskin had a rivalry, which lasted for years and eventually bankrupted Exotic.

He had promised to see her behind bars for the death of her second husband, Don Lewis, who disappeared years ago. It is alleged that Baskin fed him his tigers or even that his brother-in-law helped cover up the murder.

Baskin denies having knowledge of her husband's disappearance and has already remarried. Since the documentary aired, the local police department has reopened the case, so Baskin could face charges in the future.