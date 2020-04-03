‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ returns to television with Jennifer Lopez among the first guests – Deadline

Another talk show, whose production had been shut down by the current coronavirus pandemic, is returning to television. The Ellen DeGeneres Show He will return on Monday, April 6, with new remotely produced episodes filmed at DeGeneres' home amid the health crisis.

"Since I went into quarantine two weeks ago, I've been doing my show at home every day. But only for Portia. Starting Monday, you'll also be able to see it, and I can't wait," said DeGeneres.

After production on all nightly shows and most daytime shows was suspended three weeks ago as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, most shows first went to digital platforms for daily updates before return to television full time with home versions of their shows

DeGeneres had been doing Ellen's Home Quarantine series on his YouTube channel, where he calls famous friends on the phone and chat with them. (You can watch one of the web episodes below).

The home television edition of the talk show will feature guests who will join DeGeneres through video chat. Next week's guest list includes interviews with Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, as well as visits with Drew and Brittany Brees and David Spade.

The Ellen DeGeneres ShowResident dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss and executive producer Andy Lassner will also be making cameos.