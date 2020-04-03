The desperate fight in a New York hospital on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus – BGR

According to the latest Johns Hopkins University coronavirus numbers, more than 1,500 people have so far died from the virus in New York City, which has also seen more than 45,000 residents test positive.

New York City has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the United States. And a journalist recently visited a hospital on the front line of this fight: the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn.

The strange reality that you would probably notice more quickly if there was any way to visit the Intensive Care Unit at Brooklyn Maimonides Medical Center right now is the presence of IV bags in the hallway. Nurses have to adjust those bags, which deliver medications and fluids to suffering coronavirus patients, but that would require proximity to the patients themselves, and so, thanks to the long tubes that slide under closed doors, the bags become stand out in the hallway.

The hospital, where workers were recently filmed with mobile bodies wrapped in stretchers in position to be loaded onto a trailer, took a tour of their coronavirus preparations in recent days to a New York Post reporter. The tour was intended to illustrate the preparations being made there, where 26 coronavirus patients were packed into the ICU on a particular day when the normal number is half. Most of the patients were sedated and relied on ventilators to keep their lungs working, while the journalist noted a man who appeared to be in his 30s and who had an oxygen mask strapped to his face, with the only sound being around him: the low hiss of the oxygen tank.

This occurs when New York City remains the epicenter of the virus in the United States. USA And it is expected to peak in a matter of days in terms of the number of cases and deaths.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio gave a grim alarm on Friday about the city's resources, lamenting that there are currently not enough medical personnel or equipment for the city to survive next week with its expected increase in new patients. "If we have the staff, if we have the equipment, lives will be saved," said the mayor. CNN on Friday. "If we don't, people who didn't need to die will die. Starting Sunday, we started running out of fans, we started to get really stressed out in terms of our staff."

Those personnel include those in Maimonides Medical Center, where the Send I also got a tour of the Trauma Center on the ground floor as well as the ICU on the eighth floor. In the first, most of the patients appeared unconscious and most used ventilators.

The hospital typically has about 10% of its 711 critical care beds, but has added about 200 since the coronavirus outbreak, and some 250 beds are now occupied by the most disadvantaged patients. "The scariest thing is seeing how quickly patients deteriorate," Celeste Bethon, the hospital's vice president of nursing, told the newspaper. "When they deteriorate, they deteriorate very quickly. Their oxygen levels drop very fast and it is very difficult for us to get them back to where we want them to be. "

A New York Post The photographer captured these images:





