The cowboys have "obvious needs,quot; on the corner, the defensive end, says Up News Info 11's Bill Jones – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Coronovirus has suspended much of the world of sports. The NFL, whose regular season doesn't start until early September, has also been affected. However, the league's new year started a couple of weeks ago. The NFL quickly postponed the teams' offseason programs. Free agency continued, though it has become a remote effort, with players and officials from potential teams unable to meet in person.

The NFL Draft is still slated for April 23-25, now without all the extra activities surrounding it. The event will be held only for a television audience. But teams still have needs in the field, and college prospects are still available to meet those needs. With the Draft fast approaching, Up News Info 11 sports host Bill Jones looks at how the NFL Draft is forming and what the Dallas Cowboys are going to do.

"It should be interesting how it occurs (together)," says Jones. "Because right now NFL staff is not allowed at their headquarters. Obviously, they will relax that rule until April 23. But they will also have to practice social distancing in their own recruiting rooms. Be six feet away and no more than 10 people in the room. So it will be very interesting to see how it develops. "

These social constraints are already changing the pre-Draft process in other ways, too. "Normally, not just with the Cowboys, but with every team in the league, you have draft prospects that travel the country and fly for interviews," Jones says. “Each team can contribute 30 prospect projects. A big key to the Cowboys in the past is that they have what they call a Dallas Day. Any preliminary projects that are from the Dallas-Fort Worth area or have gone to school at SMU, TCU, North Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, would all come for a day there. They didn't have that this year. "

Regardless of current limitations, Cowboys have some obvious positional needs. With the Dak Prescott franchise and the signing of Amari Cooper, many of those needs fall on the defensive side of the ball. The departures of Byron Jones and Robert Quinn hurt the team more than the arrivals of Gerald McCoy, Maurice Canady and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix would help.

According to Jones, “What the Cowboys tend to try to do before the Draft every year is try to meet their needs, as much as possible, in free agency. Try not to spend too much money – we saw a lot of movement, some going out the door, others coming in during free agency, so that when the Draft comes, they don't have to go to a specific position. "

They may not have that luxury this year with the 17th pick in the first round, or even their second and third round picks. "With Byron Jones coming out to go to Miami with a great contract, there is an obvious need in the cornerback position for the Cowboys." Robert Quinn got a great contract with Chicago. They haven't filled that need yet, at the defense / runner end. "

Dallas has some work to do if they want to improve their 8-8 mark in 2019. The NFC East is ready for the election of any team with enough talent and direction. The Philadelphia Eagles are defeated. The New York Giants are still a season of contention. And the Washington Redskins have a longer timeline for rebuilding.

Will the Cowboys address the needs or go with the best players available in the upcoming NFL Draft? Can those future rookies make up for the marginal drain on talent suffered in free agency? These and other questions remain unanswered as the team and the NFL move through their offseason.