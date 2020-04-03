The conspiracy theory behind Hassan Whiteside's "NBA 2K,quot; tournament strong rating

Hassan Whiteside's 87 rating in "NBA 2K20,quot; gives him the No. 3 seed in the 2020 Player's Tournament, a better place than Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Zach Lavine, Montrezl Harrell and Domantas Sabonis.

Why is Whiteside better rated than all those players?

The direct reason is that he was having an extremely underrated season for the Blazers before it was postponed, silently showing doubts about his viability in the modern NBA to be overstated. But there is also the long-running theory that Whiteside gets a little more love from game developers due to its aggressive ratings campaign over the years. This is far from the first edition of the game in which Whiteside has had a stellar mark, and it's easy to see how his avid franchise marketing works in his favor.

Whiteside's virtual rating might not matter much in the grand scheme of real-world events right now, but with the Player Tournament on us, it's still an interesting topic to explore.

MORE: How much prize money will the winner of the & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39; tournament earn?

From a statistical standpoint, Whiteside's 2019-20 season holds up well compared to the bigs ranked slightly below him in the Players Tournament. And really, it's hard to argue that he hasn't been in the best shape of his career this season using any form of evaluation.

White (87): 16.3 points per game, 14.2 rebounds per game, 1.2 assists per game, 62.1 effective field goal percentage, 25 PER.

Harrell (85): 18.6 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game, 1.7 assists per game, 58 effective field goal percentage, 23.1 POR

Sabonis (85): 18.5 points per game, 12.4 rebounds per game, 5 assists per game, 55 effective field goal percentage, 20.7 PER.

That said, Whiteside has had to contend with accusations that he is someone whose box-score numbers do more for himself than his actual game for his team. The Heat repeatedly benched him at the end of his five-year stint in Miami, and then traded him to Portland last summer. Critics, then, would argue that Harrell and Sabonis are more valuable contributors among the greats, and a guard like Booker moves the needle more in a cross-size comparison.

That leads to Whiteside's relationship with "NBA 2K,quot;. Unlike other NBA stars who have slandered the game in the past, Whiteside has been one of his biggest fans. Additionally, he has made a point to publicly campaign for rating increases that date back to his groundbreaking 2014-15 season.

"I'm trying to raise my 'NBA 2K' rating," Whiteside said in a national television interview after the now-famous game in January 2015. Later that night, he sent a direct message to the manager of the Chris Manning community to follow up on your request.

Ask and you will be given:

A few months later, Whiteside appeared in a Summer League game wearing a shirt with his key phrase.

In the following years, Whiteside continued to be a leading ambassador for the basketball series, posting regularly on social media about his games and periodically requesting rating bumps.

It appeared on "NBA 2KTV,quot; last December.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with Whiteside wanting to squeeze out his video game rating. If given the chance, most of us would probably do the same. Props for him for that.

Did your lobbying help you become an 87 and lead you to seed number 3 in the Players Tournament? It seems possible, if not probable.

One thing's for sure: Digital Marketing Director Ronnie 2K won't be calling Whiteside by the same negative names he used for DeMarcus Cousins ​​this week.