The company suspends the production of Corona and other beers in the midst of a viral pandemic, after being considered non-essential by the Mexican government.

#Roomies, alcohol sales may be on the rise, but production of #Corona and other beers is halting.

Grupo Modelo has decided to pause production, during pandemic # COVID19, after being considered non-essential.

In a statement, the company stated:

"Grupo Modelo announces that this Sunday it will complete the process of suspending its beer production and marketing operations," Grupo Modelo wrote, according to a translation of its press release.

The company stated that production was reduced before but now it is stopped, for the moment.

Unfortunately, when the viral pandemic increased in the United States, people declared that they would no longer take the mark.

In a survey, 38 percent of surveyed American beer drinkers said they would not buy Corona beer "under any circumstances." CBS News reported On March 1.

Welp, Roomies, how do you feel about this?