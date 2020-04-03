Terry Crews' wife Rebecca undergoes double mastectomy

Rebecca Crews is recovering after undergoing a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

The 54-year-old man shares with Persons who decided to go ahead with the surgery after learning that she had stage 1 breast cancer. Stage 1 cancer means the singer's tumor was limited to one area, yet she took the drastic step because she says she was "overwhelmed by fear,quot; upon hearing her diagnosis.

And not only was she nervous, but for a moment she looked like her husband. Terry Crews he needed more reassurance than she did. "My husband has seen me go through a lot, but the expression on his face … he looked at me like I was going to die," she recalls. "He said he felt his insides were melting. I said, 'I need you to be strong for me,' and he said, 'Okay,' and he hugged me, but I think he needed that hug."

Upon entering the surgery, the star says she was not as scared as before because "she had a feeling she was going to be fine."