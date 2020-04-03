Terry Crews' wife Rebecca undergoes double mastectomy

Rebecca Crews is recovering after undergoing a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.
The 54-year-old man shares with Persons who decided to go ahead with the surgery after learning that she had stage 1 breast cancer. Stage 1 cancer means the singer's tumor was limited to one area, yet she took the drastic step because she says she was "overwhelmed by fear,quot; upon hearing her diagnosis.
And not only was she nervous, but for a moment she looked like her husband. Terry Crews he needed more reassurance than she did. "My husband has seen me go through a lot, but the expression on his face … he looked at me like I was going to die," she recalls. "He said he felt his insides were melting. I said, 'I need you to be strong for me,' and he said, 'Okay,' and he hugged me, but I think he needed that hug."
Upon entering the surgery, the star says she was not as scared as before because "she had a feeling she was going to be fine."
Also, the 54-year-old woman always had a "hunch,quot; that she would one day get cancer. When she first started testing, Crews recalls, "I just thought to myself, 'Okay, if you find something, Rebecca, just cut it out and rebuild it.'
Weeks later, on March 3, she entered the operating room while her husband Terry Crews, her pastor, and a friend from college waited outside.
Earl Gibson III / Getty Images for BET
Rebecca is now under repair. She is lying in her husband Terry Crews' home in Pasadena, where they are snuggling in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic. "I have to give her accessories because she's been cooking for me, helping me bathe, and just stepping forward," Crews jokes. "I make fun of him all the time, I'm like, did I have to get cancer to be treated like this?" "
The surgery happened a few weeks ago, just as the coronavirus was beginning to spread, presenting certain challenges. For one thing, she has a compromised immune system. Because of this, she risks her health by going to follow-up appointments at doctor's offices.
"I have also been very nervous, because a few times I woke up in the middle of the night with breathing problems and I thought: 'Oh, no,'" she reveals. Although difficult breathing is a symptom of COVID-19, Rebecca also acknowledges that the surgery she underwent could be attributed to the pressure on her chest.
But the Crews family knows that prevention is better than cure, so Rebecca has stayed in the guest room since Terry has gone out to buy groceries or perform other necessary chores. She still interacts with Terry and her children, Wynfrey 17 and Isiah, 14, but not as close as they used to be.
In her downtime, Rebecca shares that she is "doing a little soul searching,quot; and thinking about what she is going to do now that she has a healthy and "exciting,quot; life ahead of her.
