Teresa Giudice's father, Giacinto Gorga, dies at 76

Teresa Giudice mourns the loss of his protector and hero.

On Friday New Jersey Royal Housewives the star announced her father, Giacinto Gorga, had died peacefully earlier that morning. He was 76 years old.

"My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mom, I saw you pass peacefully and I know that you continued fighting for my daughters and for me," she wrote in an emotional tribute from Instagram with a photo montage. of family

"I have many amazing thoughts about you, every day to see you in the kitchen of my house, teaching my daughters to cook, my crime partner on shopping trips, your love of the shore and my travel companion. You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat good food, have a drink and enjoy life. You are the strongest man I know and I know that you missed mom a lot but you stayed for us. Thank you for being the best husband, father and Nonno. dedication to mom was one of the record books, you were the true example and a devoted gentleman and husband. You visited mom every day and used to go twice for the days you lost while traveling or if you were sick to go, my The positive side is knowing that you will be together now. Thank you for showing us all what true love is. I love you, Pope. Rest in peace. "