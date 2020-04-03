Teresa Giudice's father, Giacinto Gorga, dies at 76

Teresa Giudice mourns the loss of his protector and hero.
On Friday New Jersey Royal Housewives the star announced her father, Giacinto Gorga, had died peacefully earlier that morning. He was 76 years old.
"My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mom, I saw you pass peacefully and I know that you continued fighting for my daughters and for me," she wrote in an emotional tribute from Instagram with a photo montage. of family
"I have many amazing thoughts about you, every day to see you in the kitchen of my house, teaching my daughters to cook, my crime partner on shopping trips, your love of the shore and my travel companion. You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat good food, have a drink and enjoy life. You are the strongest man I know and I know that you missed mom a lot but you stayed for us. Thank you for being the best husband, father and Nonno. dedication to mom was one of the record books, you were the true example and a devoted gentleman and husband. You visited mom every day and used to go twice for the days you lost while traveling or if you were sick to go, my The positive side is knowing that you will be together now. Thank you for showing us all what true love is. I love you, Pope. Rest in peace. "
While the reality star and mother of four did not disclose the cause of her father's death, Gorga had struggled with health problems for years, which were reported during the seasons of the hit show Bravo. In November 2019, he left BravoCon early to take him to the hospital. A day before his death, Giudice approached the fans, asking them for "additional prayers, good vibes, love … please send my parents."
"My father is fighting and my girls and I need him, we need his love, his presence and his strength," she wrote at the time, referring to a possible problem with her health. Giudice's mother Antonia Gorga, passed away in 2017 at the age of 66.
Teresa's brother Joe Gorga and sister in law Melissa Gorgaboth partners True housewives stars also spoke about the big loss on social media.
"I can't believe he's gone," wrote Joe on Instagram. "The world lost an incredible human man today. He was exactly what a true father and husband should be. I will miss you more than you think, but go find your wife because I know that is all you want and everything that you've done that I've talked about for the past 3 years. You will be missed every day. You had energy that lit up a room and everyone fell in love with you. You were truly unique. I am so happy that you are no more pain. peace finally 4-3-20 ".
Melissa added: "Heaven just had another angel. You have been the only dad I have known in the last 16 years. You were an amazing man and such a loving Nonno … they no longer make them like you. Thank you thank you for teaching him my husband how to treat his wife the same way he treated his. Thank you for teaching me to cook everything I do. Thank you for all the energy you have always brought wherever you go. Run towards your wife. She is waiting for you RIP we will miss you forever ".
