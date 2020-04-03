Teresa Giudice pays a sweet tribute to the late father after his death for a non-COVID-19 cause

Instagram

Upon learning of the passing of Giacinto Gorga, Teresa's estranged husband Joe Giudice thanks the 76-year-old woman for & # 39; being a guiding light & # 39; and for helping them navigate the day-to-day challenges.

Teresa Giudice mourns the loss of an important family member. On Friday April 3, the "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"Star shared the heartbreaking news that her father, Giacinto Gorga, passed away at the age of 76.

On her Instagram account, the 47-year-old television personality posted a video montage as a sweet tribute to her late father. "My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mom, I saw you pass by calmly and I know that you continued fighting for my daughters and for me," she wrote in a caption.

The mother of four recalled the moments she and Giacinto spent together when he was still alive. "I have many amazing thoughts of you, every day to see you in the kitchen of my house, teaching my daughters to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love for the shore and my travel companion," he said, and I add. that "he always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat a good meal, have a drink and enjoy life".

Teresa also expressed admiration for her late father's devotion to his mother, Antonia Gorga, who died of pneumonia in 2017. "You are the strongest man I know and I know you missed Mom a lot, but you stayed for us. Thank you for being the best husband, father and Nonno ", she detailed. "You visited mommy every day and went twice for the days you missed while traveling or if you got sick, my positive side is knowing that you will be together now."

The author of "Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Intermate and Back Again" did not share the cause of Giacinto's death, but his family's lawyer clarified that it was not related to the coronavirus pandemic. "Mr. Gorga's death was not related to COVID-19. While the family mourns his premature death, they are praying for all those affected by the virus," said the statement sent to Fox News.

After Teresa was presented with the news of Giacinto's death, her estranged husband Joe Giudice offered his own tribute to his late father-in-law. "Thank you for setting an example for us and my girls; you are an exemplary example. We benefit every day," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you for being a guiding light: your experiences and knowledge helped us overcome day-to-day challenges."

"Thank you for cooking at family vacation dinners. I appreciate the times we all sit around the table playing cards and listening to your memories of thanks. Thank you for your ingenuity, your daughter got the best of it," she continued. "Now, you [love emoji] and my dad are smiling at this difficult time because they can enjoy your good food and funny jokes. I love you Cin Cin."