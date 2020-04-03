Teresa Giudice, Joe and Melissa Gorga, and more mourn the loss of Giacinto Gorga AKA Nonno

Giacinto Gorga, fondly known to Nonno of Real Housewives of New Jersey, passed away on Friday morning. After the news came tributes for the fan favorite.

Teresa Giudice was the one to reveal the devastating news after asking her followers for prayers yesterday.

The reality star returned to Instagram with a beautiful collage of photos of her father along with a heartbreaking caption that read: ‘My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mom, I saw you pass peacefully and I know that you continued fighting for my daughters and for me. I have many incredible thoughts about you, every day when I see you in the kitchen of my house, teaching my daughters to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore and my traveling companion. You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat a good meal, have a drink and enjoy life. You are the strongest man I know and I know you missed Mom a lot, but you stayed for us. Thanks for being the best husband, father and Nonno. Your dedication to Mom was one of the record books, you were the true example and a devoted gentleman and husband. You visited mom every day and you went twice for the days you missed while traveling or if you were too sick to go, my positive side is knowing that now you will be together. 💕 Thank you for showing us all what true love is. I love you dad rest in peace. "

Teresa's brother Joe Gorga shared his own words and sweet photos.

Its legend said: ‘I can not believe he is gone. The world lost an incredible man today. It was exactly what a true father and husband should be. I will miss you more than you think, but go find your wife because I know that is all you want and what you have talked about in the last 3 years. We will miss you every day. You had energy that lit up a room and everyone fell in love with you. You were truly one of a kind. I'm so happy that you don't have any more pain. "

His wife, Melissa Gorga, thanked Nonno for teaching her husband how to be a perfect man and father.

‘Heaven just got another angel. You have been the only father I have known in the last 16 years. You were such an amazing man and such a loving Nonno … they don't make them like you anymore. Thank you for teaching my husband how to treat your wife the same way you treated yours. Thank you for teaching me how to cook everything I do. Thank you for all the energy that you have always brought everywhere. Run to your wife. She is waiting for you❤️ RIP we will miss you forever. "

RHONJ stars were endorsed by other Bravolebrities, including Nene Leakes, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and Stephanie Hollman, to name a few.

Nonno's death comes after a series of hospitalizations that have been going on for years. Melissa recently shared with the later program that she was susceptible to lung infections like pneumonia.

This also occurs three years after the death of Teresa's mother.

RIP to the unforgettable personality.



