Home Entertainment Tekashi 6ix9ine's alleged baby mom has her father tested to prove paternity

By
Bradley Lamb
Layna, the allegedly released rapper mom mom Tekashi 6ix9ine, posted a video showing that 6ix9ine's father was DNA tested to prove that 6ix9ine is actually related to the star.

The results yielded a 99.999% chance that Layna's daughter is related to Tekashi's father, which seems to demonstrate the rapper's paternity to someone from his family.

