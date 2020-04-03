Tekashi 6ix9ine's alleged baby mom has her father tested to prove paternity

Layna, the allegedly released rapper mom mom Tekashi 6ix9ine, posted a video showing that 6ix9ine's father was DNA tested to prove that 6ix9ine is actually related to the star.

The results yielded a 99.999% chance that Layna's daughter is related to Tekashi's father, which seems to demonstrate the rapper's paternity to someone from his family.

Layna went viral a while ago after she jumped on social media to criticize the rapper for being a boring father.

"I'm a mom and I'm pissed off. @ 6ix9ine was worried about grabbing a fake and dirty butt that she probably gave to Bv during a jail visit instead of meeting her beautiful daughter and hugging her while she's a baby, dummy," she wrote in that moment. .

"Your brother @odirtydollars speaks the phone to your damn brother you saw and yearned for the photos I sent you of her, but you bought n * ggas rolexs for little friends, but you can not do anything for your niece while your brother locked up and let your Mother meet her granddaughter as she had been waiting since she was born. "