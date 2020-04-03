Tekashi 6ix9ine released from prison!

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly been released from prison and will now serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest and with an ankle monitor.

The rapper was granted early release due to the coronavirus. According to Tekashi's lawyer, he has asthma, which puts him at risk for complications if he ever contracts the virus.

"In light of the increased medical risk presented to Mr. Hernández by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are extraordinary and compelling reasons to reduce Mr. Hernández's sentence," the judge said in granting the release.

A Fox News journalist claims she had spoken to the rapper's legal team, who said she would be allowed to return to social media and plans to work on two new albums.

Tekashi was facing more than 40 years in prison, but reached an agreement with the government and testified against his former team of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. At the time, he was reported to have rejected witness protection and many feel the rapper's life could be at risk.