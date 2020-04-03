Home Entertainment Tekashi 6ix9ine released from prison!

Tekashi 6ix9ine released from prison!

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly been released from prison and will now serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest and with an ankle monitor.

The rapper was granted early release due to the coronavirus. According to Tekashi's lawyer, he has asthma, which puts him at risk for complications if he ever contracts the virus.

"In light of the increased medical risk presented to Mr. Hernández by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are extraordinary and compelling reasons to reduce Mr. Hernández's sentence," the judge said in granting the release.

