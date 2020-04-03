Tekashi 69 is released from prison: the rapper will serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest

Tekashi 69 received the best news amid the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It seems that a judge decided that the young rapper will not pose any threat to the community, so he will serve the rest of his sentence at home.

The other day, TSR reported that Tekashi had been released from jail after the judge in his case approved his compassionate release request amid the coronavirus pandemic.

& # 39; Sir. Hernández does not represent a danger to the community. "

The rapper will serve the first four months of supervised release under house arrest. It is also important to note that this does not mean that you are a free man, as you will be forced to wear an ankle monitor at an address approved by your probation officer.

His fans are crazy with excitement, but haters say this is not the right thing to do, as we are all under some kind of house arrest these days as we are estranged by the dangers of COVID-19.

