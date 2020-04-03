Teddy Bridgewater's New Beginning Is The NFL's Feeling Good Story | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML3da0d65435dcc65bd207d73a4422b3ff11% %MINIFYHTML3da0d65435dcc65bd207d73a4422b3ff12%





Teddy Bridgewater ready for new challenge in Carolina, four years after suffering career-threatening injury

In some ways, the Teddy Bridgewater story has already been written.

Four years ago, girlfriend Erika Cardona developed her love for poetry and Early Childhood Education studies in a children's book titled & # 39; Little Bear Teddy: Big Dreams Come True & # 39 ;.

You don't need to look far for inspiration, basing the story at Bridgewater and teaching the core values ​​of hard work, endurance, determination, and perseverance at the base of your return from a horrible knee injury.

A heartbreaking read could still offer an enthusiastic repair to the narrative as Bridgewater embarks on his own new chapter, the 27-year-old who breathes new life into his career by signing a three-year, $ 63 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. free agency.

By evicting Cam Newton, he is greeted by another deserved opportunity to establish himself as a full-time NFL starter under a newly appointed head coach at Matt Rhule. It has been a page turn so far.

The cruel plot twist

Bridgewater was selected No. 32 overall in 2014

Bridgewater, a 2014 Louisville first-round pick, was named to the All-Rookie team and voted by fans as Pepsi's Rookie of the Year after posting a passer rating of 85.2 along with 209 rushing yards in his first season with Minnesota Vikings

The second year saw him honored with his first Pro Bowl pick in reward for helping the Vikings reach the playoff wild card round with 3,231 passing yards for 14 touchdowns and 192 rushing yards for three touchdowns.

Cardona's work was already on the move when Bridgewater tore his ACL, dislocated his knee joint, and sustained additional damage during a practice session on August 30, 2016. Memories of the day cite piercing screams and teammates praying at amid fears that he could never walk again.

However, it didn't matter how the quarterback's story unfolded. Cardona knew that those values ​​of hard work, endurance, determination and perseverance were always present, regardless of the end.

Speaking to ESPN at the time, Bridgewater surgeon Dan Cooper referred to the injury as "the worst knee dislocation in sports I have ever seen without injury to the nerves or blood vessels."

"This surgery was an absolute gut test, a test of what it's made of, and I've seen it crumble people."

I never saw him break Teddy. Most people have no idea how much workload this child had to put on. He had a one-legged toothpick that he had to rebuild. Bridgewater surgeon Dan Cooper in his recovery

The first of the two Bridgewater surgeries lasted four and a half hours. The second was about an hour. There was no easy solution.

All arrows pointed desperately to another injury ending his career, the NFL element of risk ruthlessly swallowing its latest victim. There were big questions about whether Bridgewater would play a pro shot again, let alone rediscover his former form.

Facing a 19-month recovery period, Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 season before looking at free agency as the Vikings declined the fifth-year option on their contract in May 2017.

An unlikely farewell came in week 15 of the 2017 season when he stepped onto the field to a great ovation during the fourth quarter of the Vikings' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, ending with an interception of two pass attempts.

The way back

Bridgewater during a preseason game for the Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 10, 2018

"When I look him in the eye, I see greatness," future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson said of Bridgewater in 2016, speaking to ESPN.

"He has that leadership, he has that leader within him and he's coming out even more. He has a good soul, a good spirit. And when you combine that with the talent and the mindset he has, greatness will come to light."

Even with the AP-worthy talent, there were understandable questions about Bridgewater's capabilities upon his return to health.

He signed a one-year contract with the New York Jets in March 2018, though it quickly became apparent that Sam Darnold, the first-round pick, was the team's Week One man. However, Bridgewater had taken moving steps in the preseason in late August, at which point he was traded to the New Orleans Saints for a third-round pick.

His only start came on the last day when he was 14-of-22 for 118 yards and a touchdown in a 33-14 loss to the Panthers.

He then signed a new one-year, $ 7.25 million deal fully guaranteed in March 2019, before a thumb injury to Brees in Week Two paved the way for Bridgewater to seek an initial job in 2020.

Bridgewater was 5-0 in his run through the center, finishing 115-of-165 passes for 1,205 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions to keep the Saints on their way to the playoffs. This included 314 yards for four touchdowns in a 31-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It's testament to Bridgewater's work in New Orleans that Sean Payton persisted with him compared to multipurpose Taysom Hill, a starting quarterback who was waiting in the eyes of his head coach.

Now Teddy is in Carolina, where he is armed with a Pro Bowl running at Christian McCaffrey, plus a dynamic receiving corps consisting of D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and the recent acquisition of Robby Anderson. Additionally, he meets with the Panthers' offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, after their time together in New Orleans.

Four years after his devastating injury, Bridgewater has the faith of a new head coach to rekindle a franchise that was poised to part ways with one of the NFL's big double-threat quarterbacks.

Remember the most devastating and demoralizing layoff that a professional athlete could imagine that truly tells the story of his extraordinary return.

No player can be blamed for walking away from the game in light of such a setback, but it's a sign from the man that Bridgewater regained the motivation and mental strength to get back on his feet and resume his career. Regardless of loyalties, it is a story that everyone will wish had a happy ending.

