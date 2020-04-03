Teachers go the extra mile for their students during the viral pandemic, while teaching virtually

Chantal Joseph and Brittney Lynch have been practically teaching for almost a month due to the viral pandemic.

With this unexpected change, they have done their best to accommodate students and their parents, teaching them at night and allowing them to use household items to learn.

Mrs. Joseph, a first grade teacher at Isaiah Haines Elementary School in Pemberton, NJ, begins living three times a week. At 5 p. M., They log in, and she maintains her class plans in 15 minutes.

"I know you need to see my face, and the first day was tough," said Mrs. Joseph. “But I told them it was all like sitting on the classroom carpet. "

Mrs. Brittney Lynch, 9th grade Algebra 1 teacher at Friendship Tech Prep Academy in Southeast DC, understands that her students need something intriguing to stay engaged.

“I wonder how I can teach my students without worksheets. So now I have to really think about how to teach it and make it fun, "he said.

"I learned to relate content to the real world. You will see in one of the videos where I had my students search their homes for an article related to the topic at hand," Ms. Lynch continued.

"There were items that they went through every day without knowing that they were related to math. I try to keep them moving and wake up, so I do what is called earning your seat, where you have to answer a math question to win a seat in my class. Teaching must continue, the only thing that changed is the platform. "

Ms. Lynch is live twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays. It also offers private lessons on Mondays and Tuesdays from 3: 35-4: 15.

Plus, sign up with students in the Band app where they share private messages and concerns.

He still has office hours on Fridays 9-11. As always, students are welcomed with open arms if they need IG or FaceTime tutoring. Even if it's after hours, Mrs. Lynch says she still helps her students.

During this time, many of us have had to readjust without prior notice. Given that teachers are the backbone of education in this country, it is not surprising that they go the extra mile helping their students.

Mrs. Joseph and Mrs. Lynch are just two examples of what many educators are doing around the world: giving more of themselves to help their students succeed.

Therefore, they are appreciated.