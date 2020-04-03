Taylor Townsend at the Up News Info World Tennis Team All Star Event – Up News Info Tampa

(Up News Info Local Sports) – Everyone is dying to watch sports these days and on Saturday April 4, Up News Info will air an All Team Tennis All Star event featuring some of the biggest names in tennis.

Maria Sharapova, Sam Querrey, Taylor Towsend, James Blake and Mardy Fish are just a few of the competitors fans will see on Saturday at 1:30 pm EST / PST. 23-year-old Townsend is one of the best young stars in tennis and comes from a 2019 season when he reached the fourth round of the US Open. USA And he beat Simona Halep. This event was one of the last Townsend touched on before the coronavirus outbreak closed sports around the world and she is excited for people to see the event this weekend.

%MINIFYHTML9c49d16c4c26b5cb44cb2ca22611f13511% %MINIFYHTML9c49d16c4c26b5cb44cb2ca22611f13512%

"It was really fun and that was one of the last real live events that someone played," Townsend said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith. "I love playing World Team Tennis and it is obviously something different with a different format and style. There were some really good players on the court and they always do a great job in San Diego. The crowd was amazing and sold out. It was a lot of fun participating in something like that ".

FULL INTERVIEW:

Townsend has played the past few years on the WTT for the Philadelphia Freedoms. The left-hander has won 158 games in her career and is currently ranked just outside the top 70. Townsend was a former # 1 player in the world on the junior circuit and won singles and double titles as a junior at the Australian Open. While he has accomplished a lot, Townsend still has big goals in mind for his career.

"The climb has been tougher and I'm still not where I want to be," Towsend said. “That (the US Open) was just a springboard. The climb has been really difficult because there were many ups and downs along the way. I'm not far from the top 50, I was at 73 when qualifying froze. The 50 best singles is my next marker that I want to achieve. I think I can do it. "

Watch Townsend compete in the World Team Tennis All Star Match on Saturday, April 4 at 1:30 pm EST on Up News Info.