Taylor Swift reveals how she stays connected to loved ones

When it comes to practicing physical detachment, Taylor Swift it's like many of you
The 30-year-old singer is using technology to keep in touch with loved ones and pass the time while staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"During this time, I know that many of my friends and I have been doing a sort of weekly family FaceTime, which is always funny," Swift said on SiriusXM. Hit 1 n cold Show "Home DJ,quot; on Friday. "I think it's really important that we all stay connected because, you know, isolation doesn't have to be an all-encompassing thing. We can all be physically isolated, but we can still keep in touch with people, we can still play games with our friends and family on our phones, that's one of the best things about modern technology. "
"So I hope they are taking great care in terms of staying connected to the people who remind them of their home, even if the situation is strange and really confusing right now," he added.
Swift said she has also spent a lot of time cooking, reading and watching television.
"A lot of people have been watching a lot of television right now in quarantine," he said. "I've really been going back and watching old movies that I haven't seen before. I went and saw, actually I haven't seen The rear window and if you haven't seen that movie go see it. Have Grace kelly, it is phenomenal, it is (by) (Alfred) Hitchcock. So yes! I think we can take this opportunity not only to watch really cool guilty pleasure shows that are current, but we can go back and educate ourselves on movies that were great in the past and still are. "
"But mostly I've been online trying to figure out how to help others," he said. "And (I'm) constantly amazed at our first responders and our emergency workers and our healthcare professionals who put themselves in danger every day they go to work. So thank everyone who works at a medical center profession and everyone the ones out there helping. "
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for RADIO.COM
Meanwhile, Swift has also been doing her part to help those in need in the midst of the pandemic. Last week, several fans said on social media that the singer had sent them money after they expressed financial difficulties. Swift also recently donated funds to Nashville Grimey & # 39; s New and Preloved Music record store so its employees can receive paychecks and healthcare for the next three months.
"We were very surprised, and would have to say amazed, that Taylor Swift contacted us through her publicist to offer some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic," co-owner of Grimey. Doyle davis saying Rolling Stone. "It's a big deal for us, and now I have some peace of mind applying for loans (from the Small Business Association) to pay rent, sellers, and other expenses. This assistance from Ms. Swift helps give us a real shot at come back to the other side of this. "
"One thing that I think has been really encouraging for me is being online and seeing that a lot of people are really coming together and helping each other," Swift said on the SiriusXM show. "Whether that aid is monetary or just offers words of support, it's a crazy moment right now and you never know who might be fighting."
He added: "I think right now we have to connect with our humanity more than we have before. So, that's something that I was delighted to see is the approach, that people are there for each other in this moment,quot;.
