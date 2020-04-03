Taylor Swift reveals how she stays connected to loved ones

When it comes to practicing physical detachment, Taylor Swift it's like many of you

The 30-year-old singer is using technology to keep in touch with loved ones and pass the time while staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"During this time, I know that many of my friends and I have been doing a sort of weekly family FaceTime, which is always funny," Swift said on SiriusXM. Hit 1 n cold Show "Home DJ,quot; on Friday. "I think it's really important that we all stay connected because, you know, isolation doesn't have to be an all-encompassing thing. We can all be physically isolated, but we can still keep in touch with people, we can still play games with our friends and family on our phones, that's one of the best things about modern technology. "

"So I hope they are taking great care in terms of staying connected to the people who remind them of their home, even if the situation is strange and really confusing right now," he added.