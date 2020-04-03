Taylor Swift plays songs by Justin Bieber and Harry Styles while channeling her internal DJ

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Death by a Thousand Cuts & # 39; He becomes a DJ and plays songs by Bieber and ex-boyfriend Styles for a home DJ series released during the coronavirus outbreak.

Taylor Swift He has launched a career as a DJ from home.

The I!" the singer presented the Sirius XM program "Hit 1 n cold"- the first in the Home DJ series of the satellite network – Friday, April 3, 2020.

The series will feature Swift and other artists who will share their most requested hits as well as their favorite music. Upcoming hosts will include Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Kelsea BalleriniY Charlie Puth.

"We love connecting fans with their favorite artists and our Home DJ series will bring some of the biggest names in music to our homes as people search for ways to entertain themselves," said Sirius XM President Scott Greenstein, it's a statement. "Taylor Swift will lead the way and will be followed by many stars on Hits 1 in the coming days as they play their favorite music for the channel's loyal national audience as well as new listeners."

Taylor started the first show by explaining that she is using her coronavirus blocking time to hone her culinary skills, while reading and watching classic movies she has never seen, such as "Alfred Hitchcock hatchback"

He also told listeners that he had spent a lot of time online looking for ways to "help others," before praising doctors and nurses on the front lines of the pandemic.

He also urged fans to keep in touch with each other and with family and friends during the shutdown, revealing that he is hosting a "Weekly Family FaceTime" with his closest loved ones.

"We can still keep in touch with people and play with friends and family …" he said. "Get in touch with friends you haven't talked to in a long time."

Among the songs he played on his Hits 1 show were hits from Conan Gray, Ariana Grande, Arizona Zervas, Tones and me, Justin Bieber, Halseyand her ex boyfriend Harry Styles, spinning their latest hit "Adore You".

Taylor has already been a big player in the coronavirus relief effort, handing out cash to fans who have lost their jobs and covering staff salaries at a Nashville, Tennessee record store.