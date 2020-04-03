Taxstone Addressed Rikers Island Prison Conditions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Taxstone jumped on social media to express concern over conditions at the Rikers Island jail as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

"I am currently in my grave, with my eyes open, dirt up to my neck, making me dizzy as the world spins. For a month, we have not been allowed visits, legal or social. Understandable, considering what is happening,quot; But what I do not understand is how the only people we have contact with abroad, correctional officers and civilians, do not have protective equipment and do not give us anything to protect ourselves, "he wrote in a published message. Twitter

"I see a chief of corrections saying that they will not release people accused of murder, rape or robbery … as if it is okay for them to die," he continued.

"The moral code that they have written and is now breaking is against all the codes of humanity, in the midst of a global pandemic." Taxstone continued: "We are being violated for our rights to be innocent until proven guilty, and that this rampant serial killer named Covid-19 leaves us on an island to be killed. They don't even care about correctional officers. We We are all a check at the end of the day, in one of the industries that are still intact during this global pandemic. Correction officers also have families, do you think they want to catch something and take it to their families? Of course not! "

It was later uploaded to live Instagram, but the feed was cut off just a few minutes later.