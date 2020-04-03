Taxstone Addressed Rikers Island Prison Conditions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Bradley Lamb
Taxstone jumped on social media to express concern over conditions at the Rikers Island jail as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

"I am currently in my grave, with my eyes open, dirt up to my neck, making me dizzy as the world spins. For a month, we have not been allowed visits, legal or social. Understandable, considering what is happening,quot; But what I do not understand is how the only people we have contact with abroad, correctional officers and civilians, do not have protective equipment and do not give us anything to protect ourselves, "he wrote in a published message. Twitter

