Tamera of the husband of the real racist call: dragged on Twitter!

Tamera Mowry's husband, Adam, is called a racist for posting intentionally misleading information about black South Africans on Twitter, MTO News reported.

Adam, who worked for many years at Fox News, visited Twitter yesterday and posted about death and illness in South Africa. According to Adam, 1 million "body bags,quot; have been shipped to South Africa.

Adam further states that 8.5 million people in the country have "AIDS,quot; or "TB,quot;. That statement is simply not true. South Africa has been struggling against the spread of HIV for years, but the incidence of AIDS in the country is not close to those numbers. Also, because of new medications, living with HIV is no longer a death sentence.

To put South Africa's numbers in context, a black person in South Africa is 50% less likely to contract HIV than a white gay or bisexual man in the United States. And less than 5% of people infected with HIV in South Africa, their disease progresses to AIDS.

Adam's comments are in line with many outspoken racists in South Africa, who publish misleading numbers, and then blame the "black,quot; government for failing to run effectively. Those racists hope to undermine the government and bring the country back to the white government.

As soon as he posted this, the people of South Africa began dragging the former Fox News worker over. They noted that so far, only 5 people have died from coronavirus, and all were foreign travelers.

