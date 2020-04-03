Home Entertainment Tamera of the husband of the real racist call: dragged on Twitter!

Tamera of the husband of the real racist call: dragged on Twitter!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Tamera Mowry's husband, Adam, is called a racist for posting intentionally misleading information about black South Africans on Twitter, MTO News reported.

Adam, who worked for many years at Fox News, visited Twitter yesterday and posted about death and illness in South Africa. According to Adam, 1 million "body bags,quot; have been shipped to South Africa.

Adam further states that 8.5 million people in the country have "AIDS,quot; or "TB,quot;. That statement is simply not true. South Africa has been struggling against the spread of HIV for years, but the incidence of AIDS in the country is not close to those numbers. Also, because of new medications, living with HIV is no longer a death sentence.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©