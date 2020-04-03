Tamera Mowry's husband called "racist" for posting misleading message about South Africa

%MINIFYHTML70d5c86bc77133e0649ffa1265eb686475%

In a now-deleted post on the Blue Bird app, Adam Housley hints that 8.5 million people in the country have AIDS or TB and that the government may not be able to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

Tamera MowryAdam Housley's husband has landed in hot water. The Fox News reporter recently infuriated people with his tweet that contained misleading information about South Africa.

In a now-deleted post on the Blue Bird app, Adam alluded to 8.5 million people in the country having AIDS or Tuberculosis. He wrote on Wednesday, April 1: "Tonight I learned that 1 million body bags have been delivered to South Africa. It is estimated that almost 8.5 million people have AIDS or TB in the country and are very concerned about what is to come. with the coronavirus. " "

He went on to say in a separate tweet: "That's over 20% of the population. 71,000 died of AIDS-related illnesses in 2018. 124,000 died of TB in South Africa in 2016. You can see … it won't take long to blow up those Numbers. There is concern that the government may not come close to handling the situation. "

His tweets did not sit well with some people. While South Africa has been battling the spread of HIV for years, the number in Adam's tweets does not reflect the truth. Many thought that Adam seemed to blame the black government and that the situation could be different if he were under the white government.

"Incorrect delivery. We order grocery bags because we are busy buying and drinking water. Otherwise … SA death toll 5. United States death toll 2000. Don't worry, the delivery has been returned. Arriving promptly at the address correct, "one person returned the applause to Adam. "Adam, South Africa has had 5 deaths so far. If any country needs those body bags, it's yours. Leave us alone and focus on your own corona virus disaster," added another.

Another follower commented, "Delete this. 5 people have died. There are many more in the United States." Responding to the tweet, another wrote: "The death rate is literally 1000 more than ours, they can never understand that our country is handling this pandemic better than ever."