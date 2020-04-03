Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso teaches his fans how to cut 80% of their bills

Tamar Braxton, BF, David Adefeso has been offering valuable financial advice on his social media account for his followers during these tough economic times we are living in. The coronavirus pandemic has been shaking up the health system, but it is also causing an economic disaster worldwide.

David is offering his fans and followers all kinds of tips and tricks and various tips to overcome this problem as easily as possible.

‘Reduce your bills by 80% now! In the past 2 weeks, as a result of massive layoffs and unprecedented work permits, a record 9 million Americans filed unemployment claims for the first time. So, as millions of Americans care about their physical health and protection from this pandemic, they are also concerned about their financial health and how they will be able to pay their bills during these unprecedented times. Well, help is on the way! David started his post.

He went on and said: ‘There are many things you can do to manage your finances to survive the difficult times ahead, but you must act quickly. Pick up the phone or log in online and DON'T STOP until you have cut your bills by 50% – 80%. I can't wait to hear what you've done to cut your bills, so drop me a note in the comment section and let me know. "

A follower praised David's IG page and said the following: ‘One of the most informative pages on social media to date. Everyone monopolizes or does silly things, but they are not responsible for understanding what to do with their finances or what is happening with the economy. Good job sir. "

Another commenter posted this: "Many mortgage companies will defer their payment for 3 months, but I think they want the 3 months in the fourth month, which is crazy."

Someone else also praised David and said: inteligente Smart Nigerian brother. You are very right. I spoke to my mortgage company 2 weeks ago and they deferred my payment until July. "

A commenter also showed his gratitude and said to David: Gracias Thanks for the information! I have a question about the IRA, is the penalty set only for this pandemic? We are generally heavily taxed on withdrawals and will be taxed again when we file taxes. "

Tamar has been extremely proud of her man for the way he is trying to help people these days when life is governed by fear and uncertainty.



