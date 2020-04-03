Tamar Braxton shares a memory of Tamar Braxton's day that leaves some fans excited

Tamar Braxton just shared a throwback photo on his social media account, showing off a cherished memory he had of Arkansas. Check out the post he shared on his social media account.

‘Arkansas I will never forget the day! What an honor it is to have a dedicated calendar day for myself and for that I am eternally grateful! #TamarBraxtonDay every day 😉😘 I love you #Arkansas ♥ ️. And he yells at everyone in the state to hold him down during this time, "Tamar captioned in his post.

Someone said, "Oh, that was at REAL … I really miss you at Real," and another follower posted this: "Arkansas ♥ ️‘s YOU !!!!! Hello from the natural state!"

Another follower said, "I hope to see you in Arkansas sometime in the near future," and someone else posted this: "Do you have your own day ?!" That's crazy !!!! & # 39;

Another follower posted the following message: ‘Yessss Congratulations !! Arkansas is the best !! We are NATURAL! "

A fan said: & # 39; Girl, I miss you (email protected) It is not the same since you left 😒 & # 39 ;, and someone else bought the problem of social distancing and the fact that people are not leaving taking the coronavirus too seriously even though it's getting more serious with each passing day: & # 39; @tamarbraxton Tell them to stay inside because they have problems with blocking 🥺 & # 39;

One commenter said, "@tamarbraxton, my great-niece Ca’Mari loves to sing your song Love and War."

Tamar made headlines the other day when he wished his sister, Traci Braxton, a happy birthday.

To commemorate this anniversary, Tamar shared this really funny throwback video on his social media account, which surprised fans.

Tamar has stayed home these days with his family, and recently told his fans that the science that his son started school online is going crazy, and that he misses the boring life on the couch.



