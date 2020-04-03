Talkshow will not return to Comedy Central – Deadline

Comedy Central is turning off the lights for David Spade's evening talk show.

The ViacomCBS network will not bring Lights out with David Spade back to the channel after the production of his regular show was overturned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Dirt Star Spade has been kept busy during the lockdown with a series of online bullets, introducing the stars of Netflix's Tiger King docs series. Spade will continue this social distancing program for the next few weeks, but Comedy Central will not return it once production can resume.

Instead, the company, through its Comedy Central Productions banner, will attempt to purchase the series at third-party outlets.

Turn off the lights Released on July 29, 2019, and has featured guests such as Adam Sandler, Jim Carrey, and Nikki Glaser.

It is an executive production by Spade, Alex Murray and Marc Gurvitz. Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle of Free 90 Media serve as executive producers and showrunners. Frank Sebastiano is a lead writer and executive producer, with Chelsea Davison as supervising producer. Elizabeth Plonka is the director.

Variety came first with the news.