T20 World Cup: Pat Cummins hope that the local tournament will still take place | Cricket News

Pat Cummins hopes to represent Australia at the T20 World Cup in his country later this year.

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins says he is hopeful that this year's T20 World Cup will continue as planned despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Cricket competitions around the world are currently on hold due to the pandemic and it is unclear when the sport may resume.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to start in Australia in October and Cummins hopes it will provide enough time for the sport to recover and for the tournament to take place.

He said: "The World Cup is still six or seven months away, and the great tour of India is still eight or nine months away. A lot can change."

"The T20 World Cup is something we've been talking about for the better part of two or three years. The World Cup (ODI) in 2015 was absolutely a highlight of my career and I wasn't even playing in the final."

"I would love to see that go ahead. That is probably this year's great tournament for international cricket. I would love for that to happen."

"In a perfect world and if I was really greedy I would love for the IPL (Indian Premier League) to happen too."

The 26-year-old will become the most expensive foreign player in this year's IPL.

The annual competition was due to start on March 29, but was postponed to April 15. However, another delay now seems inevitable.

Cummins says the organizers still believe that the IPL will take place this year, however, saying, "Obviously they haven't canceled it or anything like that. It's still a bit of a waiting pattern, so we're in touch with our teams from time to time. " days.

"Obviously, everyone is still eager for it to go ahead, but the priority is to minimize the risk of spreading (the virus)."

"The last thing I spoke to (the franchise officers), they told me they still have a lot of confidence and hope that it will be at some point."