Swizz Beatz Announces Live Instagram Battle Between Teddy Riley and Babyface

The quarantine season has brought out the best in Al Gore's internal network.

From scene reenactments to daily live streams of multiple celebrities, we've been thoroughly entertained.

But we must be honest and admit that this season would not be so enlightened were it not for Swizz Beatz and Timbaland organizing these battles.

We've had Scott Storch VS Mannie Fresh, French Montana VS Tory Lanez, Ne-Yo VS Johnta, Dream VS Sean Garrett, and now we'll see Teddy Riley VS Babyface and L.A. Reid.

Last night, the legendary Teddy Riley and Blackstreet had their own live session and followed the path of nostalgia by playing their best hits.

Once the group finished performing, the king of New Jack Swing made an announcement.

He stated,

"We've been doing all of these challenges. In fact, I have to say this, I've been challenged, this Sunday, I've been challenged to do verses with Babyface and L.A – Two against one!"

Swizz followed up with an own IG post.

@ teddyriley1 VS @babyface 🙌🏽 This is one of the iconic moments that me and @timbaland have been working on! Sunday will go down in the history books! Once again VERZUZ made it possible! See you Sunday at 6pm at @ teddyriley1 Live Zone Zone Zone !!!!!!! ”