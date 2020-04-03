Suspect thief electrocuted to death trying to steal copper in Duarte – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A man died after being electrocuted early Friday morning at a construction site in Duarte while possibly trying to steal copper.

The incident occurred sometime before 7 a.m. in the 1700 block of Business Center Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The victim was discovered "entangled and killed in electrical equipment," the fire department tweeted.

It appears he was trying to steal copper from the construction site overnight, authorities said. He was not immediately identified.

Southern California Edison was working to cut power to a substation for firefighters to retrieve the victim's body.