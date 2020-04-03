Surrey Storm in the process of licensing personnel and players | Netball News

%MINIFYHTML0340ae327d6dd87c411f9e1e3321dffa76%

The franchise became the second Superleague squad to announce that they are taking government support after the Manchester Thunder.





Storm is suspending staff to safeguard future jobs and help maintain the club

The Vitality Netball Superleague Surrey Storm franchise has announced that they are in the process of suspending staff and players.

In a statement released Friday night, the franchise said that due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have decided to suspend their workforce, to safeguard future jobs and help maintain the club.

The franchise, led by director, coach and player Mikki Austin, is the second in the competition to follow this path.

Earlier this week, the Manchester Thunder openly announced its decision to take on the government support scheme, adding that they will pay the final 20 percent of people's wages.

This is an approach that Storm will also follow, replenishing exempt staff salaries, to ensure everyone in the franchise receives their regular full pay.

Finally, Storm shared in his statement that they will continue to monitor and review the situation as it unfolds.