Stormi Webster is an adorable KUWTK fan

Viewers of the long-running show know the famous brothers of the series well, and now, a new generation of the Kardashian family is getting acquainted with their fame. Just a few days ago Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian Y Scott DisickThe 10-year-old son briefly joined Instagram with his own account, though his well-known parents quickly slipped in and deleted him.
"I deleted it because Scott and I just feel like … he's 10 years old!" Kourtney explained on Instagram Live. While you're certainly not old enough to covertly start your own Instagram account, Kylie Jenner2 year old only daughter Stormi Webster, is a star of the family series and, as Jenner revealed on social media, an adorable viewer.
On Thursday night, the makeup mogul mom visited Instagram to show that she and her little girl had tuned in to the show.
In the video, little Stormi ate a chip while watching television while her aunts Kim Kardashian Y Kourtney Kardashian appeared in scenes.
"Who's that, Storm? Who's that?" Kylie asked her daughter while Kourtney spoke on television.
Hey, you're never too young to keep up with the Kardashians.
