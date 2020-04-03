Stephon Gilmore defends Amari Cooper over Rex Ryan's comment

We all know that Stephon Gilmore is good at defense.

However, the current Defensive Player of the Year played a different type of defense on Friday.

Patriots cornerback came to the defense of Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper after Rex Ryan called Cooper "turd,quot; on Friday.

"Come on, Rex, one of the toughest receivers in the league," wrote Gilmore, who played for Ryan when he was the Bills' head coach in the 2015-16 seasons, in a tweet on Friday. "His launch game is probably the top 2."

Cooper had his worst game of the 2019 season when he and the Cowboys faced Gilmore and the Patriots in November. In a game that featured rainy conditions, Cooper had no catch and was only attacked twice, with one of those targets resulting in a Gilmore interception.

The former Jets and Bills coach comment came during an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up,quot; on Friday morning when the show discussed the five-year, $ 100 million contract Cooper signed with the Cowboys.

"I wouldn't have paid this guy," Ryan said. “For me, this is the greatest act of disappearance in the National Football League. He doesn't show up on the road … When the competition is good, when he's in the top corners, that guy disappears …

“He stops his routes, he does all of this. I wouldn't have paid for this turd. "

Ryan later apologized for the "turd,quot; comment.

"I can't believe I said that, I used that word," said Ryan. "Obviously it was a bad choice on my part to say what I said about Amari … I want to apologize to Amari again and I hope he will accept my apology."

However, Ryan still criticized the Cowboys for signing Cooper with that contract.

"I think the Cowboys spent too much for Amari Cooper," said Ryan. "The reason is, I don't doubt that this is an elite player." He has those traits. But for me an elite player appears on the road, appears in big curves and appears at the decisive moment, and those are three things that Amari Cooper has not done so far in his career. "