Staying sober in the coronavirus era – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Finding community in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for many, but for those struggling with addiction, the lack of face-to-face meetings poses a unique challenge.

"He never leaves you, you always have him," said Victor Schwartz. "It really is one day at a time."

Schwartz has been sober for 21 years. He has struggled against alcohol abuse, substance abuse, and gambling, and he still struggles today.

"You know how when you're cooking and you touch the pan and it's hot, that kind of recoil, that's what it is now," he said. "I know that drink is going to burn me."

Schwartz attributes his continued sobriety to the support he has received over the past two decades, both from his friends and family and from face-to-face meetings with others who may relate to his struggle.

"It is a family of people who really support each other," he said.

But, with new social restrictions in place, in-person meetings have been suspended forcing people online to find that support.

"There are phone meetings and video meetings," said Schwartz. “Our groups have created easy-to-find lists and spreadsheets. Being able to connect with groups, not just across the country, but around the world, is incredible. "

These groups are helping those struggling to stay on track virtually, giving the term technical support a much broader meaning.

"Some people are not going through a lot in their lives right now," said Schwartz. “One of the worst things for my illness is having free time. It is, without parallel, the importance of being able to connect, looking for positive ways to spend the day. "

And for those seeking additional support, the Cocaine Anonymous group will host a 48-hour online drive marathon starting Friday at 7 p.m. to help connect those in need.