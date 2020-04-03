Spikes, tests, crashes: how the coronavirus vocabulary causes confusion

Making sense of the coronavirus pandemic requires catching up on both semantics and epidemiology.

Government officials and health professionals dismiss the mentions of death rates, smooth out the curve and blockages, assuming we know what they mean. But the terms mean different things from country to country, from state to state, even from city to city and from person to person.

Officials use the same phrases about mass evidence, cases, and deaths to describe very different situations. That makes it difficult to give clear answers to vital questions: How bad are things? Where are you going?

People search for information by comparing their countries with the most advanced in the epidemic. But if the terms are misleading or used in different ways, the comparisons are wrong. Also, the statistics and vocabulary offer a false sense of precision, while in reality the information we have shows only a fraction of what is happening.