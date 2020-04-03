Spikes, tests, crashes: how the coronavirus vocabulary causes confusion

Making sense of the coronavirus pandemic requires catching up on both semantics and epidemiology.
Government officials and health professionals dismiss the mentions of death rates, smooth out the curve and blockages, assuming we know what they mean. But the terms mean different things from country to country, from state to state, even from city to city and from person to person.
Officials use the same phrases about mass evidence, cases, and deaths to describe very different situations. That makes it difficult to give clear answers to vital questions: How bad are things? Where are you going?
People search for information by comparing their countries with the most advanced in the epidemic. But if the terms are misleading or used in different ways, the comparisons are wrong. Also, the statistics and vocabulary offer a false sense of precision, while in reality the information we have shows only a fraction of what is happening.
"New cases or deaths each day are given as exact numbers, and we are trained to take it literally," said Mark N. Lurie, an epidemiologist at the Brown University School of Public Health. "But those are far from being exact, they have deep flaws and their meaning varies from one place to another and from one period of time to another."
The United States recently reached a milestone that attracted attention, passing China as the country with The most reported infections. But there is deep uncertainty as to whether there really are more cases in the US. USA And about how well the figures reflect reality.
Countries vary greatly in tests to detect the virus and how the numbers report, and experts say most infections go undetected. Therefore, the advertised national counts are rough and incomplete images that may not be as comparable.
And that is if countries are communicating their data.
Officials in the United States say that China, which has reported more than 82,000 infections, has underestimated its epidemic. Until this week, the Chinese government excluded those patients who tested positive for the virus but had no symptoms.
China also does not say how many tests it has carried out, and doubts have been raised as to whether it has conducted comprehensive tests. in Xinjiang, the province where it houses hundreds of thousands of Muslims in indoctrination camps.
Few countries have conducted aggressive tests. And of course, the more evidence there is, the more cases will be found.
Japan, with relatively few confirmed cases, has conducted only about 500 tests per million people, raising fears that the virus is spreading undetected. Similar concerns have been raised in Britain, whose testing rate, more than 2,400 people per million so far, is low by Western European standards and includes relatively few healthcare workers.
By contrast, South Korea has evaluated more than 8,000 people per million, and Norway about 17,000.
In the United States, state and local authorities collect figures from public and private laboratories, but they can be like apples and oranges: some laboratories report the number of tests performed, some report how many people were tested, and others only report positive results. .
The Covid Tracking Project, led by The Atlantic, has attempted to compile all of the US issues. USA And it reports more than 1.2 million tests so far, more than 3,600 per million people.
"Generalized evidence,quot;
President Trump boasted that more testing has been done in the United States than in any other country, although, per capita, many developed countries have done more.
But it doesn't only matter how many people are tested, but also when and who they are. Once again, countries differ, shaping the meaning of the numbers.
A few countries, like South Korea, Australia and Singapore took mass testing seriously from the start. They used the information to conduct an ambitious contact trace – finding and evaluating those who had recently been around infected people, even if they had no symptoms.
That provided a fairly complete picture of the outbreak while the numbers were still manageable, and allowed for stopping it.
Although it did not act on the same scale as those countries, Germany did more testing and contact tracing at first than most of Europe.
But most nations with large numbers of cases have conducted fewer tests, waited longer to do so en masse, and have made few attempts to locate contacts. They are playing with the virus, increasing the evidence after their outbreaks have already multiplied.
They detect more cases, but by then it's hard to know how much of that growth is the expanding epidemic and how much surveillance is expanding. Unable to keep up with demand, they often limit testing to the sickest patients and healthcare workers.
A good example is the United States, where up to 90 percent of the tests so far have been conducted in the past two weeks. State and local doctors, patients, and officials report that not enough tests are available yet, and sick people are routinely told that they are not sick enough to warrant a test.
"Fatality rates,quot;
It has been said over and over: Italy and Spain have high death rates among coronavirus patients, Germany is low, and China is somewhere in between.
It may not be that simple. Counting the dead is as imperfect and inconsistent as counting the infected.
Recent reports say mortuaries in Wuhan, China, where the disease was first discovered, have ordered thousands of urns more than usual, suggesting a far higher number of deaths than the city's official count, 2,535.
The outbreaks in Wuhan, and parts of Italy and Spain, overwhelmed hospitals, forcing many sick people to travel home. No one knows how many people have recovered or died without being examined.
Italy and France have reported death tolls that generally include only those who died in hospitals. In Germany, even some of these patients are excluded, because post-mortem tests for the virus are not standard in hospitals.
And if only the sickest patients are evaluated, the number of infections will appear less and the percentage of people who die will appear greater.
Germany's low apparent mortality rate, about 1 percent of those infected, may be due in part to its broader tests of people who are healthy or who have mild or no symptoms, and its closer test of the dead.
& # 39; The Peak & # 39;
Officials often talk about when the epidemic peaks or stabilizes, when a country "flattens the curve." But they rarely specify, the peak of what? And how can we be sure that we have overcome it?
When an outbreak grows out of control, more people become infected and more die each day than the day before. Italy went from reporting a few hundred newly detected infections per day in early March to more than 6,500 on March 21.
That acceleration cannot continue indefinitely and, most importantly, Italy has strengthened social distancing, apparently slowing down the transmission of the virus. Since March 21, new confirmed infections have ranged from approximately 4,000 to 6,000 daily. Despite the problems with the available figures and the dangers of drawing conclusions based on just a few days, it seems clear after almost two weeks that Italy has passed a tipping point.
On a graph, the curve showing the daily count of new cases went from sharply increasing to moving sideways [the curve flattened] and even started to move down.
That is a corner that is being changed: the rate of spread of the virus has slowed down. It takes more time to switch to another: the rate of people dying. But that also appears to have stabilized in Italy, fluctuating around 800 a day in the past week.
But even when those curves flatten, the epidemic has not yet "peaked,quot; by another crucial measure: the number of active cases. That number continues to rise until the number of patients who die or recover each day is greater than the number of new infections.
To ease the staggering burden on healthcare systems, the active case curve must also be flattened and then dropped.
‘Locks’
More than two billion people, including most Americans, live under something that is generally called lockout. But there is no established definition of that word, or related terms like stay-at-home mandates and social estrangement, so the details differ from place to place.
Locks have different exceptions for certain lines of work, personal circumstances, or exercise. Some allow meetings of up to ten people, or five, or prohibit groups of any size; some exempt funerals, others not.
The biggest differences may be in the app. Some places, such as those in the United States with lockouts, rely mostly on people to follow the rules without coercion.
But Italy and others have Soldiers were deployed to ensure compliance, and French police have fined hundreds of thousands of people for violating the restrictions. China, in addition to using the security forces, mobilized an army of volunteers, increasing social pressure to obey.
And on Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines threatened to shoot at enclosure offenders.
The Italian experience shows the ease of the term. It has gone through several phases of restrictions, applying them to more people, making them more stringent and increasing the application.
A few weeks ago, a person could travel around Italy for valid work or family reasons. People are now fined for walking non-essentials too far from their homes.
But each stage was widely called by the same name: blocking.