SPFL Trust Urges Importance of Mental Health During Pandemic | Football news

The lifeguards have received training in all the clubs in the country.





This week the SPFL Trust launched a new campaign to highlight the work being done by Scottish clubs.

Supporting mental health for players, staff and fans is a key priority during the coronavirus pandemic, says SPFL Trust CEO Nicky Reid.

Since Scottish football is not expected to return until August at the earliest, the trust has helped train mental health first aid at all SPFL clubs.

But the need for help has increased, and there are now 500 people trained in total, with another 60 in other organizations in Scotland.

Players union PFA Scotland has also reported an increase in the number of members contacting in recent weeks, and players have been encouraged to communicate with their teammates.

"When we find ourselves as a nation in a situation like this, which is unprecedented, it is really comforting to know that we have that infrastructure for those who need it most," Reid told Sky Sports News.

"I think we need to recognize that this is a really difficult time for everyone's mental health, and in reality Scottish football, while there is always more to do, is really well placed to provide some of that support. We are at the forefront of terms from other leagues across Europe in our approach to mental health.

"It's about being kind to each other, it's about listening and reaching out to the people we consider most vulnerable."

This week, the organization launched a new Trusted to Support campaign, which seeks to highlight the positive work that clubs are doing across Scotland during the pandemic.

"We've had players making phone calls to senior season ticket holders, and those identified in their communities, which is great," said Reid.

"We are making deliveries and helping provide food to young people who would otherwise be part of the hunger food programs at the holidays."

"I think we will only see that grow, and some clubs that can afford to have funds available to support their local areas.

"We will only see more, and we will really see that the character of our clubs is at the forefront in the best possible way."