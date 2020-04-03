SpaceX spacecraft prototype explodes during pressure tests – BGR

The SpaceX Starship SN3 prototype was destroyed during a pressure test this morning, producing a massive cloud of vapor before the vehicle collapsed and collapsed.

This is the second time that a Starship prototype has suffered such a failure during pressure testing, with a similar incident in November 2019.

Elon Musk notes that a test setup error may be to blame for this morning's failure, although a full investigation will be launched to determine the cause.

One of the prototypes of the shiny SpaceX spacecraft collapsed early this morning during a pressure test. The result was what appeared to be the complete destruction of the Starship SN3 prototype as it completely collapsed into a crumpled pile of twisted metal. The event, which was captured by observers, is pretty cool to watch, but obviously not what SpaceX had in mind.

SpaceX will have to investigate the exact cause of the prototype's failure, but soon after the machine exploded, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk turned to Twitter to offer his own predictions of what could have gone wrong.

Musk doesn't go into detail, saying the crew "will see what the data review says in the morning," however, he notes that the failure "may have been a test setup error." That doesn't tell us much, but the company has never been shy about its shortcomings during testing, so we can expect to hear more about this sooner rather than later.

The edge He notes that this particular prototype already exhibited problematic behavior prior to the test that finally came to life. Musk went to Twitter to explain that "Some valves leaked at cryography temperature,quot; prior to the pressure test and that the crew was "repairing and will be testing again soon." That new test was finally the end of the road for the prototype, but these kinds of results are exactly why these tests run in the first place.

Now if any of this sounds strangely familiar to you, it's not deja vu. An earlier prototype of the SpaceX spacecraft suffered a similar fate in November 2019. During that test, in which SpaceX said it was pressurizing its systems "to the maximum," the spacecraft literally exploded, sending out a huge cloud of steam. of the test pad.

Starship is SpaceX's big bet on the future of space exploration. The company visualizes its eye-catching vehicle to someday travel to new planets, including Mars, even going so far as to elaborate settlement concepts on the Red Planet where the Starship spacecraft makes regular trips to and from Earth. Eventually, future versions of Starship will travel to other planetary systems, or at least that's what Elon Musk imagines. He dreams seriously on the part of the company, but it is not known what the future holds.