Sophie Turner sends a message while reading the childhood book

Sophie Turner he is returning the students to his alma mater, with some sweet words of encouragement.

In a video released on Wednesday on the YouTube channel of the Playbox Theater in Warwick in the UK, where the game of Thrones alum started her acting career as a child, read one of her favorite childhood books:Judith Kerr& # 39; s The tiger that came to tea. The story, published in 1968, features a character named Sophie.

"Good evening to everyone at Playbox and to all your families. I send you all my love and keep on acting!" Turner says after reading the book.

The Playbox Theater trains children and teenage actors. Turner starred in his first production there, Scary game, when she was 3 years old, 10 years before she was cast for her on-screen role as Sansa Stark in game of Thrones.

"Playbox is a fun environment," the actress told the Coventry Telegraph in 2013. "It's not just a place for kids to hang out and be silly. We all take acting very seriously. They don't mold you into the actor they want, they allow you to be yourself."