Some Americans may not receive stimulus checks until August

Initially it was said that Americans would receive stimulus controls within two weeks, but that does not seem to be the case for all of us.

According to @abcnews, in a Democratic note, if you don't have direct deposit information on your tax return, you may not see your stimulus check until August.

Those with the lowest incomes are also reported to receive their checks first, and those checks will be mailed before April 17. According to Business Insider, " The plan made it a priority to distribute paper checks to those with the lowest incomes: individual taxpayers who make $ 10,000 or less on April 24. Paper checks will be mailed to Americans in increments of $ 10,000 per week thereafter, according to the internal document. "

Under the Coronavirus Economic Relief and Relief Act (CARES), those who earn $ 75,000 or less will receive $ 1,200, including an additional $ 500 per dependent. Americans who earn more than $ 99,000 will not receive a stimulus check, according to The Post.

Source: https://www.businessinsider.com/irs-begin-sending-coronavirus-stimulus-payments-april-2020-4