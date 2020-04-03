Small businesses face challenges as they apply for paycheck protection program loans – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Friday marked the first day that small businesses could apply for federal loans through the $ 350 billion paycheck protection program, but some small businesses couldn't find them to help what they were looking for.

Randall Fabiano, owner of Vintage Print at Moorpark, went online just after midnight to apply for a loan, but ran into a problem.

"They immediately hit me with a link because my business doesn't qualify because we don't have any outstanding debt with Bank of America," he said.

Fabiano is not alone. In the Bank of America's Twitter feed, dozens of angry businessmen claim they were also denied because they don't have an open loan with the loan giant.

In an email, Bank of America confirmed that they are prioritizing "clients with full relationships first," meaning those with a business account and an open loan.

The bank said they have already received six billion requests.

Georgia Scheible, a family therapist in Simi Valley, said her bank, Union Bank, also told her she would not qualify at this time because she does not have an open line of credit.

"We are literally being sent to the end of the line," Scheible said. "Although everyone, including the mayor and the president, says we are here to help him, that is not really true."

Caroline Guiney, a first-time business owner, was planning to open her salon this week. Her husband went online today to apply, but they are not sure they will qualify.

"Just seeing it possibly not come true is devastating," Guiney said. "However, I am not in any way or form ungrateful to a normal layman like me, this is very confusing."

Administration officials have said they hope banks can do the approval process the same day.