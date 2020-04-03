Small Berkeley Business retools operations to build hospital PPE face shields – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) – A family company in Berkeley has changed its day-to-day operations to help Bay Area hospitals by creating face shields for healthcare workers on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

This is a wonderful example of American ingenuity during a crisis. From the recognition of the need, to the concept and now a prototype of a mask, it only took about an hour.

%MINIFYHTMLf7bbe326c1b7ff56a441344c2713ed8411% %MINIFYHTMLf7bbe326c1b7ff56a441344c2713ed8412%

Carl Bass and Chris Taggart own a private machine shop. The two retired successful software engineering executives now build whatever they want, and they brainstormed to create a new mask design.

"So we tried to find out and realized, what if we took a piece of plastic and hung it on a baseball cap? It worked quite well! Bass said.

It is simplicity in its purest form: cheap, easy to make and one size fits all. Family members are helping to assemble the shields. They are free for front-line medical workers, such as hospice nurse Sophie.

"I can clean this with hand sanitizer or alcohol or even I think I can even wash it off with soap and water," he said.

The plastic protector can be removed from the hat and used over and over again if disinfected regularly. She is getting enough for her entire crew.

So far, Brass and Taggart have given away hundreds of masks, collected nearly 2,000, and have materials to make nearly 20,000 if needed.

"Truthfully, I think in normal times, we wouldn't be wearing baseball caps as protective gear. (But these are not normal times.) No, these are not normal times," Bass said.

Bass intends to spread the word about face shields, not the virus. If you need any face shields please email Bass at [email protected] or contact him on his Instagram account @ PeoplesProtectiveEquipment. Also try looking for the hashtag # Protection2thePeople on social media.

There is also a GoFundMe page configured.