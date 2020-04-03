Sky Cricket Podcast: Graham Gooch on the greatness of Sir Ian Botham and the ups and downs of England | Cricket News





Sir Ian Botham and Graham Gooch were two key players for England during the 1980s

Graham Gooch reflects on his time as England captain, the ups and downs of his international career, and what it was like to play with "cricket superstar,quot; Sir Ian Botham in the latest episode of our Captain & # 39; s Log series.

Gooch hails Botham as "the best England cricketer I have ever played with," but Botham's tenure as captain in the early 1980s was a tough one, and ended when he was fired by a peer at the Ash Test of the Lord 1981.

Gooch looks at where Botham did poorly as captain, and shares his memories of that incredible summer when Botham rejuvenated and inspired England to win a 3-1 series in what will always be known as & # 39; The Ashes of Botham & # 39 ;.

Listen in the player above, Or by downloading it here, you can also listen to it at this link.

The former England starter also explains what he got playing with Mike Brearley for England and Keith Fletcher for Essex, his biggest influences as captain.

Gooch also gives insight into his leadership on a rebel tour to South Africa in 1982, a decision that earned him a lengthy ban on trial cricket, and England's trip to Pakistan in 1987/88, in which then-captain Mike Gatting he was involved in the Shakoor Rana in the incident.

As for the biggest regret of your career? Gooch, a three-time defeated World Cup finalist, shared his disappointment at failing to lead England to victory in 1992.

DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST OF & # 39; CAPTAIN & # 39; S LOG & # 39; FROM GRAHAM GOOCH HERE