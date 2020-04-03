Skateboard Drama ‘Hardflip’ Land At Quibi – Deadline

Nevada co-creator Eric Amadio has partnered with pop group The Chainsmokers and professional skateboarder Nyjah Huston in the skateboarding drama Hardflip for Quibi

The short-form digital platform, which will launch on April 6, is working with wiip and Kick the Habit Productions, the production company created by Chainsmokers Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, on the series.

Located in today's East Los Angeles in the world of high-stakes competitive skateboarding, Hardflip Follow a tremendously successful sixteen-year-old skater and his immediate group of friends as he sails through unfiltered reality of fame and fortune.

It is Quibi's latest project for wiip, which is behind the Anna Kendrick comedy. Fool.

Related story Quibi News Chief Ryan Kadro Speaks Delivering Daily Schedules For Platform Launch Amid Global Crisis

Eric Amadio, who wrote and executed the drama FX, writes and produces with EPs that also include Drew Taggart, Alex Pall, Dan Marcus, Adam Alpert for Kick the Habit Productions, and Paul Lee and Mark Roybal for wiip, and Josh Berman. Nyjah Huston is a co-executive producer.

"I am excited that skate fans can finally see this," said Huston. "Alex, Drew and I have been friends for a while and know the culture, so it was an easy decision to participate in the project and it was amazing to do it together."

With youth voices more important than ever, there has never been a better time to explore this unique subculture of unwanted youth with raw authenticity, and there are no better partners to do so than Drew, Alex, Dan and, of course, our own reality. God skate life Nyjah, "said Amadio." Along with our study partners at wiip, we couldn't be more excited to find our home in Quibi and we're more than excited to bring to the public something they've never seen, in a way they had never seen him before. "

"We are delighted to partner with Eric Amadio and skateboarding legend Nyjah Huston in this incredible series," added Taggart and Pall. "We have been inspired by the world of skate throughout our lives and we are delighted to be part of a project that honors culture."

Amadio is represented by Management 360 and Ziffren and Kick the Habit Productions and Nyjah Huston are represented by CAA.